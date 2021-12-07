Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.16. 800,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

