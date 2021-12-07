Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

