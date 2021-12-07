Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 193,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

