Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

