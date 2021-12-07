Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

