Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,047 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

