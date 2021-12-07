Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 5.4%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 104,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18.

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,422,041.94.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

