Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

