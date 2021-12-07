Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 15,300 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

