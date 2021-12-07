Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 145.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

