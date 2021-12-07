Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,204,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

