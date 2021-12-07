Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1,407.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Gossamer Bio worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.98. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.