Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rayonier by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

