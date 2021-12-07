Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 211,152 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.