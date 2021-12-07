Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Graco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Graco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Graco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,243. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

