Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,114. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.