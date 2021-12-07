Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTBAF. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

GTBAF opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

