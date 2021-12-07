Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

