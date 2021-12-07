Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 79 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $305,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 99.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 46.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

