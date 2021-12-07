Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 16.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

