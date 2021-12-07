Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.41 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.10.

