Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 1,335,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,050. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

