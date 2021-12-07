GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

