GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.45.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.