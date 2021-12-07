Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 51,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,528,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

GRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $96,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.