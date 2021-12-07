Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.67 on December 21st

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6668 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.