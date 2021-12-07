Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

