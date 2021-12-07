Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $134.17 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $134.17 million and $710,685.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,502.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.76 or 0.08503993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00318821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.00936919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00078072 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00407166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00325091 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 445,853,552 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

