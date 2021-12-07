Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $130.59 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.97 or 0.08589473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00319244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00929906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00078196 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00397951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00291841 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 445,586,304 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

