Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,765. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

