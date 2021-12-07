Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCEB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

