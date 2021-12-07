Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

