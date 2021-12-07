Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,068 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

