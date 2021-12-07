Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 423.28 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($159,130.09).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

