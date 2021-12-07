Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

