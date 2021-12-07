Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

