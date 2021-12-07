Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

