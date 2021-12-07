HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

