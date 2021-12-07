HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
NASDAQ USAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
