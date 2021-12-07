Head-To-Head Analysis: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) vs. Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 3.45 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -1.00 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 9.78 N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LifeMD and Airsculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

LifeMD presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.05%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.12%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

