Head-To-Head Contrast: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biostage and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% Cerus -50.03% -65.94% -26.98%

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biostage and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.32) -10.00 Cerus $91.92 million 12.22 -$59.86 million ($0.35) -18.63

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

