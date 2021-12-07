Head-To-Head Contrast: RenovaCare (RCAR) & Its Competitors

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS: RCAR) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RenovaCare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare Competitors 1005 4153 7561 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.25%. Given RenovaCare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenovaCare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78% RenovaCare Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A -$9.55 million -12.64 RenovaCare Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.16

RenovaCare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenovaCare peers beat RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

