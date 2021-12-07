Head-To-Head Review: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) & PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.09%. Given PetIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and PetIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A PetIQ $780.05 million 0.83 -$77.47 million ($0.46) -47.63

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than PetIQ.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -1.36% 7.36% 2.42%

Summary

PetIQ beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.

