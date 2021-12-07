Head-To-Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.45 -$3.82 million $0.47 31.04 UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.71 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.32

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

UBS Group has a consensus target price of $16.97, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20% UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UBS Group beats Patriot National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

