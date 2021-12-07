Head to Head Survey: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Asbury Automotive Group and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $220.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.34%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 5.11% 43.39% 13.16% CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.57 $254.40 million $24.71 7.05 CarLotz $118.63 million 2.83 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -1.92

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.