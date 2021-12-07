Head-To-Head Survey: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -35.74% -25.38% -18.19% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 8.25 -$40.27 million ($0.54) -11.15 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 9.78 N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 5 4 0 2.44 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.95%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.12%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Hims & Hers Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

