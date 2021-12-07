Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives $6.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 37,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

