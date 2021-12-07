Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,000. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.