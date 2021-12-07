Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,000. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

