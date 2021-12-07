HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $147.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

