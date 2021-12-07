HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €2.26 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.46 ($91.53). 881,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.