Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of HP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 1,355,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,733. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

