Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.97. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 37,840 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

